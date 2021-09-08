Skincare: 4 DIY facemasks that Bollywood divas swear by for that naturally glowing skin

Do you also want glowing looking skin like one of your favourite Bollywood celebrities? There is a lot that they do to keep their face glowing. We have unravelled some of their secrets, and we are surprised by them.

Most of the young stars love to try out DIY facemasks and recipes for their skin. Yes, it is true. They have revealed their secret for that instant red carpet glow. Do you also want to look radiant like them? Then keep on reading!

Pro tip: Always try a small patch of these before just to check if you are allergic or not.

Radhika Madan

Once starting with television shows, Radhika Madan has now set her foot in the Bollywood Industry. She is known to be one of the most hardworking actresses. Always glowing and smiling, she also has her own beauty secrets.

The Angrezi Medium actress shared a DIY face pack recipe given by her mom.

Ingredients:

Two-Three tablespoon Chickpea Flour (Besan)​ One teaspoon Turmeric (Haldi) Five-Six Soaked Almonds Milk (As required) Few strands of Saffron (Kesar)

Procedure:

Take the chickpea flour and add turmeric to it. Now make a paste of the almonds by grinding them and mix it all. Add milk as much as required to get a paste consistency. Saffron is the magic ingredient so add it as well. Apply it all over your face and keep it on for as long as you can.

While washing, keep in mind not to wash with water. Either use milk or just wet your hands and scrub it off by massaging. Don't use a soap or a face wash later to retain the effects.

Benefits:

Makeup, dirt, pollution, etc., can damage your skin. This face pack helps with tanning by acting as a scrub and will leave you with a natural glow. It also helps with acne and breakout.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Roohi actress is loved for her style. Have you ever seen her in everyday routine? She is always bare-faced with no hints of makeup. Her love for homemade remedies is not hidden, and she has even shared some facemask that she uses, even for a red carpet look.

Ingredients:

One tablespoon Curd/Yogurt (With Malai if possible)​ One teaspoon Honey Mashed seasonal fruit (Anything that's available) Half-cut Orange

Procedure:

Wash your face and pat dry. Mix the yogurt, honey and the mashed fruit in a bowl and make a paste. Apply it all over your face. Now, take an orange cut in half. Squeeze a bit to loosen it, and the juice comes out easily. Take the orange and scrub it gently all over your face. Avoid getting cut. Wash your face with cold water.

Benefits:

The curd and honey make your skin moisturizing and glowy. Orange acts as a scrub and helps remove the tan and dead skin.

Our desi girl has proved she may be living outside India but is still desi at heart. Priyanka has been a superstar of the Bollywood industry and has also made us proud with her Hollywood performances. She is loved for her beauty. Do you also want to know her secrets? Mrs Jonas revealed her skincare secret, and it is none other than a DIY recipe learned from her mom.

Ingredients:

One cup Gram Flour (Besan)​ One tablespoon Curd/Yogurt Half Lemon Milk Two-Three Teaspoons Sandalwood Powder (Chandan Powder) One teaspoon Turmeric (Haldi)

Procedure:

Take the gram flour and yogurt according to your requirements and mix them well. Squeeze some lemon juice and mix it. If your paste is thick add some milk to make it smooth. Add the sandalwood powder and turmeric. Mix all of it well into a paste.

Apply it over your face or your body. Let it dry completely. Scrub it off with your hands and remove it. Wash your face with water afterwards.

Benefits:

It is a scrub used on the face as well as the body. It is an exfoliator, hydrator, and moisturizer for the skin. It will also remove any kind of tanning. It also removes baby face hair.

Ananya Panday

Ananya has been a fashion inspiration for many young girls. We love her style but we also love her bare face looks when she steps out. Ananya shared her secret on Instagram stories for naturally glowing skin and it's just an easy DIY recipe.

Ingredients:

One-Two tablespoon Curd/yogurt​ One teaspoon Honey One teaspoon Turmeric (Haldi)

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl altogether. Apply it all over the face.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes. Also apply it in scrubbing motion for exfoliation. It dries so wash your face in rubbing motion with normal water.

Benefits:

It helps in hydrating and moisturizing the skin. Also makes your tan and dead skin go away. It purifies your skin and also has healing properties.

These were a few special recipes that you must have heard at your home and these celebs swear by for their amazing looking skin.

Do try these out and tell us in the comments down below.

