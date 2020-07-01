Skincare: What is the CTM method? Here’s how you can use these BASIC steps to get young and clear skin

The CTM method if the most basic of all skincare routines and even if you do not own any fancy products or beauty tools, you can still achieve younger-looking, clear skin!

Over the course of the past few months, we’ve come across many skincare routines that are going viral. While some require you to invest in beauty products others want you to buy expensive tools. While it is not always possible to invest in new products, we also stand unsure about the fact that whether or not they’ll work.

So, we’re here to take a step back and refer our basic. Because let’s be honest, if you are not aware of the simple CTM method, every other skincare routine, step or hack will only end up making your skin worse.

For the unversed, CTM stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising. These 3 are the most basic steps that require minimum effort and give you maximum satisfaction. We swear by it so much that it is even included in #Pinkvillas30DaySkincareChallenge.

With just 3 steps, you must be wondering where all the other things you’ve been reading about go? Well, exfoliation, serums, face oils, masks and everything just add to this basic skincare regime. So, if you do not have anything available make sure to at least stick to these three steps!

Cleansing

Start by using your favourite face wash. Cleanse your face thoroughly and make sure you massage the soapy foam gently. You do not want to tear up the uppermost layer of the skin with vigorous rubbing.

- For everyone who has applied makeup, take a few drops of coconut oil in your palm and gently massage it on your face. The fatty acids in the oil will get rid of all the makeup while also protecting the natural oils and the uppermost layer of the skin. Follow this step by cleansing your face with a face wash. This is called double-cleansing.

Toning

Toning is the next step and we cannot stress enough over how important it is to not skip this. We often just put on moisturiser and get to work but this does end up making the skin worse in the long run. Here’s a little skin science behind it - cleansing ends up opening the pores of the skin and pulls out all the dirt and oil. Now, the minute that you pat your face dry, the pores still remain open. What toning does here is that it gets rid of all the makeup and oil residue that must have been left behind. It further seeps into the pores, hydrates the skin and ends up tightening the pores. Once you tone, you also do not give the moisturiser the power to clog the pores and make it prone to pimples.

PRO TIP: You can use cucumber water, rose water, green tea or even mint leaves to create your own DIY toners.

Moisturising

We come to the last step of the CTM method. Absolutely no skincare routine is complete without a moisturiser. As the name suggests, the moisturiser locks in the moisture and prevents the skin from getting dry and chapped. If you have dry skin opt for an oil based moisturiser and if you have oily skin, opt for water based moisturiser but make sure you do not skip this important step.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×