Skirts to Lehengas: 9 Times Divya Khosla Kumar slayed every single outfit

The gorgeous and talented Divya Khosla Kumar never fails to wow her fans. She is someone who manages to give us enough fashion goals, effortlessly with a dash of oomph! The actress is known for her impeccable fashion choices The diva gives major fashion tips from slaying a skirt to her ethnic looks and to a hot dress. She slays it all! We delve into the actor, producer and singer's closet to take a closer look and get inspired!

She is turning heat up by degrees in this off-white full-sleeve dress which set our screen on fire! We love how she kept her accessories to a minimum with statement earrings.

This outfit is all things adorable. We're taking notes from how on how to ace the casual yet chic look to relax in at home.

Her lilac blazer dress gave us boss lady vibes. She paired it with a silver multilayered neckpiece and we think it's a style statement for every girl out there to look her best while meaning business.

For a vacay look, Divya picks out a sporty outfit in the form of a black crop top paired with denim shorts. Effortless, stylish and comfortable, all in one!

Now that we're bang in the middle of wedding season, we're on the lookout for inspiration everywhere. Divya's pastel green sheer saree with minimal embroidery and a sparkly blouse is what we're aiming to recreate this season.

The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress also picked out a yellow lehenga. The heavily embroidered piece is perfect for a grand Haldi or sangeet event for all brides and also makes for the perfect pick for bridesmaids!

Millennial brides are straying away from classic reds and opting for more subtle hues. This white lehenga that Divya sported is definitely a top pick and serves as ample inspiration for brides-to-be who want to experiment with more subtle shades.

Floral lehengas are all the rage right now. Divya looked ethereal in this botanical printed number that's perfect for a day wedding.

A look that we're still recovering from, is the star's classic rani pink silk saree that she sported for Diwali. Divya was elegance personified in the silk number styled with flowers in her hair and a radiant smile.

Clearly, Divya is a fashionista who manages to pull off every look she sports. Which is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

