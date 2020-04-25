Sobhita Dhulipala gets heavily trolled for LYING about magazine photoshoot; Diet Sabya comments

A local meme page points out how Sobhita Dhulipala lied about using self-timer for a photoshoot. A series of events follow, including Diet Sabya’s comment on the same.

Made in Heaven famed Sobhita Dhulipala has caught the eyes of trolls in the series of events that transpired in the last few hours. The actress who is the Covergirl for Cosmopolitan’s work from home issue has done a fantastic job with her styling and pictures (credit where credit is due) however, things started to go downhill when a local meme page pointed out an icky mistake.

The actress who posted a series of pictures on her Instagram feed captioned it with quite a few lines that read, ‘I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house.’ Now, what landed her in trouble was when a local page posted the photo on their Instagram with a picture of a man in a white shirt clicking her. The page also highlighted the fact that she wrote ‘clicked with self-timer’ in her caption. When someone asked the page owner where did they get the picture from, they replied wit, ‘a follower sent me on DM. Usko bhi kidhar se mila hoga (he also must have found it from somewhere)’

Now, this post started getting momentum with hundreds of comments. One of which was the anonymous fashion police, Diet Sabya who commented, ‘THE LIEEEEEEEEEE LMAO’. They soon stepped further and shared the same post in a series of three stories.

Hours later, Sobhita issued a clarification on her Instagram feed that read:

"Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper.

I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency:

1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart.

Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine.

I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe."

