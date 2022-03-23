Soha Ali Khan channels her inner girl next door as she plays showstopper for INIFD Launchpad at FDCI x LFW

The Spring/Summer edition of the joint fashion week with FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week has just commenced. Ace designer Rahul Mishra opened the much-awaited event last evening and showcased his latest collection. It was also announced that designer-duo Falguni and Shane Peacock will be closing the prestigious show with Ananya Panday walking as showstopper! Today, the day began with the graduates of INIFD showcasing their collection on the runway in Delhi. Soha Ali Khan played showstopper for the second show of the day, strutting the runway with equal parts grace and confidence.

The INIFD graduates even had Soha Ali Khan walking the runway for them in an outfit that gave her a girl-next-door vibe. The petite Rang De Basanti actress painted a pretty picture in a pastel co-ord set perfect for the summer. Her outfit featured a corset-style strapless top in white, which is a current raging trend. Her high-waist skirt featured tulle fabric in sunset hues that ended at her ankles. The two-tiered skirt featured a top layer in a cream hue while the bottom layer bore a pastel pink shade, giving off summer vibes.

Ensuring that her makeup was on point as well, Soha sported a centre-parted hairdo that was styled into easy cascading curls around her shoulders. A flawless base, filled-in brows, contoured cheekbones and peachy pink lips completed her showstopping look on the first day of the fashion week.

The mother-of-one clearly looked like a girl-next-door in her ultra-feminine dress as she strutted the runway. What are your thoughts on Soha Ali Khan's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Are you excited to see walk the runway next at this edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week?

