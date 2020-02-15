Soha Ali Khan pairs her Shahin Mannan outfit at LFW with THIS quirky accessory: Yay or Nay?

Soha Ali Khan walks for Shahin Mannan at Lakme Fashion Week but her accessory is the real winner. Take a look!

Soha Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi’s younger daughter lives up to her royal credentials and sticks by classics most of the time. Soha carries her niche with ease since her first demure debut in Dil Maange More. Since the very beginning Soha has played it safe when it comes to sartorial choices and sticks by clean lines. But there is something about her presence that brings a newness to the environment she lies in. Favouring modesty when it comes to desi looks, the diva isn’t in for showing skin. Often opting for sharply tailored outfits in bold hues, Soha chooses to layer her hemlines with slacks. As she walked down the runway at Paris Fashion Week, the star emitted confidence through her outfit.

As she glided down the runway today for Shahin Mannan for Lakme Fashion Week, Soha radiated with confidence as he pulled off a rock chic outfit. The deep blue separates comprised of a long skirt and an off shoulder top. The high-waisted skirt had white lines running across it with a pinch of yellow and orange. The skirt was also detailed with two side pockets. The off shoulder top had additional reinforcements on the bust and a monogrammed stripe. She completed her look with a pair of rock chic boots as they added an extra edge to the outfit. The main highlight of the look was her bag, or was that a book? Soha Ali Khan carried a crossbody chain with her book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous hanging on it. A bag or a book, who cares? We loved it!

For her glam look, Sara Ali Khan kept her skin bare and let down her wavy locks. This look was definitely as yay for us!

What do you think about Soha Ali Khan in an outfit by Shahin Mannan? Comment below and let us know.

