Sombre and Chic: Celebrity approved ways to ace desi style in white

When you think of Indian outfits, you always think of bright colours and sequins. Though underrated, white desi outfits look amazing for every occasion, here’s how your celebs like to rock all-white outfits.

Dressing up or dressing down, there’s nothing like adding a simple kurta or even a cotton saree. Indian outfits really are versatile. Be it pairing jeans with a Kurti or a saree with a jacket, desi style has come a long way. But even today when it comes to picking a colour palette, we always like SOME colour. Be it pastel or bright, when it comes to a desi look, we will always end up picking a colour over white. With everyone from Sonam to Anushka to Priyanka and Deepika opting for ornate white garments for their weddings and receptions, it is safe to say that we are warming up to including white in our desi style.

With summer underway and EID around the corner, we want to bring you some celeb style inspiration on how you can wear white desi outfits. Here’s our all-white everything desi style guide!

Simple proof that a white lehenga and top combo, or any lehenga does not have to be ornate or filled with embroidery to make a statement. Katrina stepped out in this Anamika Khanna ensemble for an event. What we love about this outfit is the simple skirt with the tribal long tank top cum choli combo. Instead of heavy accessories, this ensemble was paired with an embroidered dupatta.

Nothing beats a simple white kurta and palazzo combo. Alia is seen sporting white even on her off duty days and her airport looks also sometimes consist of simple kurtas with juttis. She wore this off-white Anita Dongre ensemble for her movie promotions. Just like her, you shouldn’t be afraid of going for an all-white ensemble, especially in the summer. Your body will thank you.

Karisma Kapoor

When it comes to big events, this sort of a floor-length a-line heavy Anarkali would work beautifully. The best part about an outfit like this is, you can go as minimal as you’d like when it comes to accessories or your makeup. Karisma stepped out in this Manish Malhotra outfit for her wedding. She paired it with minimal accessories and a simple sleek bun. White and gold is the ONE holy grail combination that you can never go wrong with.

With white, playing with texture completely changes your look. Seen here, Kangana is wearing a simple white kurta with a lace border and a sheer white dhoti/pajama and a pastel floral dupatta, all from Eka. So playing with textures just becomes all the more fun when wearing white ensembles.

Ahuja

Like a quintessential Yash Chopra heroine, Sonam looked ethereal in a simple chiffon custom Manish Malhotra saree. But we need to do a special mention for the blouse. Cut from the same cloth, the puffy sleeves on the blouse give the saree an extremely vintage look and vibe. Sonam has also rightfully paired this saree with a low braided bun and simple drop earrings.

Have we convinced you to wear white for the season? Which outfit did you like?

