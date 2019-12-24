Sonakshi Sinha artfully pulls off a sheath dress by Gauri and Nanika and we adore it; Yay or Nay?

One can never expect what outfit Sonakshi Sinha will walk out it in. Her say on fashion has always been unforeseeable and she never lets us down. Check it out..

went through a transforming year with respect to fashion. The Dabangg 3 actress, has always been strong-headed about her fashion choices. From wearing a saree with cape to wearing a bohemian inspired outfit, her take on fashion has always been quirky. She never fails to surprise us with her unfathomable looks. Predictability is something Sonakshi has never been good at. Adding her own flavour to preconceived fashion notions is her style and we couldn’t appreciate her more for her awe-worthy spins on fashion trends.

Yet again Sonakshi bowls us over with her look! The actress slipped in a black one shoulder dress by Gauri and Nanika which was ruched at the waistline. The outfit was a win-win decision for her as it perfectly accentuated her figure. She paired the bodycon dress with black gladiator lace up heels by Public Desire. Minimalism was definitely on her mind when she put this look together. Except her glamorously done smokey eyes she completely went simplistic and nude with her makeup. Honestly, we don’t think it could have been done any better.

The Dabangg 3 actress tried her hand at minimalistic fashion and it sure did work out for her. We loved the fact that for this look Sonakshi steered clear of heavy junk jewellery or didn’t layer the dress up with something quirky.With the festive season a few blocks away, this can be an ideal party look for all those ardent black lovers out there?

What do you think about Sonakshi’s faultless look? Comment below and let us know.

