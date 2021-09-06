Sonakshi Sinha to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who looked straight out of heaven in their feathered gowns

Red carpets events are vastly exclusive. Celebrities get dressed by renowned designers who work with high profile stylists and makeup artists who flawlessly work to put together the entire look of the night. Stars grace the carpet by walking down and looking their absolute best by being a spectacle for onlookers. And this red carpet is no less than a runaway where designers showcase their experimental outfits leaving for the media and the public to analyse them.

From to Kylie Jenner, A-list celebs are on every notable designer's list. So if celebrities want to make people talk and make a statement, they often step out in their exceptional OTT gowns. And we are frequently seeing custom-made feathered gowns becoming their favourite as appearances in them are getting more common. So let's not waste any more time and get down to these stars.

Deepika Padukone

DP always makes sure she is the best dressed for any red carpet event. For an award show, Deepika picked out a shimmery purple feathered gown by Gaurav Gupta. The body-hugging silhouette transcended into a feathered hem. The sleeves also featured feathered details. The strapless gown had an asymmetrical neckline around her bust. What stole the show was her headgear that came with a long train. Diamond dangler earrings and smokey eyes added to the drama.

Sonakshi also wore a couture piece by Atelier Zuhra while walking down the red carpet. Asli Sona came in an electric blue gown with mirror and mosaic work done on the bodice. The strapless gown was covered in feathers from the waist down below. She wore her hair in tight curls and accessorised with a diamond and sapphire necklace.

Jonas

When does Priyanka ever fail to make a statement? For the 2017 Emmys, PeeCee wore a custom-made white Balmain gown. The heavily embellished couture featured a hem with feathered details with a long train. She only chose diamond earrings as her only accessory for the night. Her dramatic eye makeup and the purple lip added finesse to the all-white look.

Anushka appeared for Deep-Veer's reception in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation. The shimmery high-neck gown was embellished with the designer duo's signature feathered details on the sleeves and around the hem. She pulled her hair in a sleek ponytail and paired it with silver dangler earrings. The body-hugging piece showed off her slender figure.

The Jenner sisters

The youngest Kardashian sister and the makeup kit mogul, Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in a Versace gown adorned with feathers. The dress featured puffed purple feathered sleeves and a feathered skirt. The nude lavender gown accentuated her hourglass figure which she matched with the purple hair. Her supermodel sister, Kendall, wore a naked orange feathered dress by Versace which she styled with a sleek bun and Tiffany jewels.

Whose look did you love most? Tell us in the comments.

