Sonakshi Sinha gave her Saaksha & Kinni boho outfit with Ritika Sachdeva earrings a GRUNGE twist: Yay or Nay?

is on a roll. The Bhuj actress is today known for her outfits that make quite a bold statement. Giving us a brand new look, the 34-year-old created quite a twist with a mix of boho and grunge with a baggy Saaksha and Kinni blouse paired with statement mirror Ritika Sachdeva earrings!

Styled by Mohit Rai, never lets us down with her fashion choices. Making a statement yet again, the diva picked out a printed oversized top with a deep neckline. The blue and white boho number by Saaksha and Kinni came with mirror detailing on it and a black slip styled beneath. She tucked this into a pair of black high-waisted ankle-length pants.

What completed this look and gave it character, were Sona's accessories. The diva picked out statement mirror hoop earrings by Ritika Sachdeva and further added to this, two statement oxidised silver rings, one on each hand. Giving this boho look a grunge twist, were a pair of black combat boots that ended just where her pants began.

Ensuring the focus was on her outfit, the actress went with a clear, flawless base, defined blue winged liner,, filled-in brows, neutral lips and well-contoured cheekbones. Her glossy, poker-straight hair completed the actress' look.

We love how Sonakshi Sinha pulled off the different trends and how she styled the different pieces together.

