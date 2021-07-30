Sonakshi Sinha in a Label Frow ruched dress proved pinks are for Fridays too; Yay or Nay?

Dresses are more like your favourite denim that you consider as a holy grail. They’re easy to travel with and will have you looking your best without pushing the envelope. The bottom line: They demand minimal effort and spell a magical elegance. If you feel dresses tend to look mainstream, try adding some glam with trendy and exquisite jewellery. The right choice of accessories can make a world of difference even if you’re in a casual outfit. If your style is more about minis and pinks, we’ve got good news for you. Take the latest inspo!

The Kalank actress, has been on a movie promotion run since yesterday, and boy, are we hooked? Without a doubt, we are. While yesterday was solely dedicated to black and white body con dresses that looked beyond beautiful, today she was all game for a pastel power. While we may complain of not being able to receive style tips from her often during the past few months, it’s safe to say that she’s on a roll, the one that will stay rooted in our memory for days. Take a look at her dress and you’ll know what we mean!

When a shirt and a skirt are combined, here’s what you get, a snazzy style. Stylist Mohit Rai picked out the Label Frow’s Janice mini dress that featured a shirt-like detail at the bodice and consisted of a ruched finish on what can be called the attached skirt. The full-sleeved number also bore a collar and had no buttons making for a V-neck dress. The gathers and flare sleeves placed close to the wrists cannot be unseen as we do not find it in every ensemble and makes it look a little too trig.

For the accessory junkies, here’s something that’ll keep you hooked, Lootera actress served us looks once with the chunky necklace and the next without. Mohit styled the diva with Karishma Joolry’s citrine link gold necklace that has our full marks for it looked phenomenal. We also loved the Jet Gems’ diamond-studded fingerings in both hues of blue and pink. Justice had to be done to the outfit and here goes the flawless makeup with eyebrows well-groomed, black eyeliner, eyeshadow, pink lipstick, and falsies. With poker-straight tresses and ankle-strap pumps, the queen of pink had our hearts stolen and still is.

