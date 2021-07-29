Sonakshi Sinha radiates oomph in two monotone Sameer Madan outfits styled to perfection: Yay or Nay?

For an actress who has constantly been trolled for everything from her acting to fashion and weight, has truly proved everybody wrong. The spunky actress is today one of the fittest, most sought-after and stylish divas in the industry.

Sona who will next be seen in Bhuj, and has already kickstarted promotions for the film with two of the most subtly glamorous looks doing the trick.

The actress picked out two outfits in contrasting shades, in similar patterns by designer Sameer Madan. The 34-year-old's first outfit involved a white cut-sleeve bodycon dress that showed off the Lootera star's curves. It also featured a plunging neckline and she topped this off with a white trench coat from Never Fully Dressed. Ensuring her accessories are on point, Rai picked out statement silver rings from Jet Gems.

To go with the classic white outfit, Sona opted for a minimal yet glamorous makeup look. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, glossy, neutral lips and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner rounded off her look perfectly.

From girl next door to bold princess, the Dabangg actress proved that she can seamlessly transition from one to another. Her second outfit, another bodycon dress this time in black by Sameer Madan, featured a high neck and full sleeves. Rai styled the bodycon number with a simple statement ring and matching earrings and only topped it off with a classic pair of black pumps.

The makeup for this outfit was every bit bold, to match the outfit. Her hair was pulled up into a high ponytail that gave us a full view of her high, well-contoured cheekbones and perfectly done makeup to elevate this look further.

We love both of 's looks, making it a yay for us! What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh makes a STRONG case for purple pants styled with a Rs 30k Gucci hat & bejewelled necklace