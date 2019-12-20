Sonakshi Sinha’s Anamika Khanna outfit for Dabangg 3 premiere is spilt all over the place; Yay or Nay?

Sonakshi Sinha makes a statement at the premiere of her new movie, Dabangg 3. Check it out

In the past year, has completely revamped her style and there’s no denying that. She has made stunning statements in some of the most exquisite attires and her past looks are enough proof of that! From stunning sarees with capes to body-hugging latex dresses, she has been rocking it all. She is clearly making a lot of heads turn as she is constantly making an effort to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress made a stunning statement at the premiere of her new movie, Dabangg 3. The Kalank actress opted for a gorgeous number by Anamika Khanna and boy did she grab eyeballs. Ms Sinha opted for a black bralette with a quirky patch print in the front. She styled it up with a pair of bright pink flared cropped pant that served as a contrast to the top. Adding to it, she layered the look with a printed cape jacket that cropped around her ankles.

Adding to it, she cinched her waist with a black belt bag that served as another element in the whole look. She then accessorised her Anamika Khanna ensemble with a pair of long dangler earrings. The Dabangg actress then glammed up for the look with a classic winged eyeliner, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip. Lastly, she added height to her tall frame with a pair of pointy black pumps.

While the look was a solid one, we thought there were a lot of elements clashing for attention. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

