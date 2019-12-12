Sonakshi Sinha’s Koai print on print outfit for Dabangg 3 promotions is a major win; Yay or Nay?

Sonakshi Sinha is busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Dabangg 3.

Film promotions have become an extremely common norm. They have become an equally important part of the movie and one which can get pretty exhausting for the actors too. With the rise of the film promotions celebrities get to speak and interact with the media and the fans in person. One of the most successful franchises, Dabangg is coming back with its third installment and needless to say, promotions are up in full swing. The stunning who'll be seen in the film has been serving us with back to back looks.

For one of her promotional looks Sonakshi donned a beige and black co-ord set from Koai. The heavily printed floral outfit featured a short crop top with a noodle strap which she teamed up with a high waisted flared skirt in the same print. Sonakshi threw in a cropped full sleeves printed jacket in the same colour palette. The Lootera actress styled her look with a center parted sleek ponytail, filled in brows, nude lips, oxidised hoop earrings and strappy flats. We really like the whole vibe of the look. It looks extremely breezy and we are loving the print on print affair.

Dabangg 3 is all set to release on 20th of December and features , Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep in leading roles.

What did you think of Sonakshi's looks? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Also, are you excited for Dabangg 3? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More