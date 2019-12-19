Sonakshi Sinha’s Masaba Gupta saree perfectly accentuates her curves and we LOVE it; Yay or Nay?

Fashion has always been a celebration in this country. However, it has only been in the past few years that we have started celebrating it. Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor have been two women who have been instrumental in changing the face of fashion in the country. The two have come out with the latest collection, “Chronicles of Femininity” and it certainly feels like Bollywood is obsessing over it. who is busy promoting her soon to be released film, Dabangg 3 donned a piece out of their collection.

Like we mentioned stepped out in the city recently to promote her soon to be released film. The diva opted for piece from Masaba x Rhea Kapoor collaboration - Chronicles of Femininity. The stunner opted for a blue and white box checkered saree with floral prints all over it. She paired her saree with a full sleeves, plunging neckline blouse. Sinha styled her look with filled in brows, nude lips, silver oxidized earrings and brushed open hair with soft curls.

We love the way the Lootera actress has pulled off the entire look. The outfit beautifully enhances her body and accentuates her curves. We like how she has let the makeup minimal in order to let her saree do all the talking! Absolutely love!

What are your thoughts about Sonakshi Sinha’s look? Did you like her Dabbang 3 promotional wardrobe? Also, how excited are you to watch Dabangg 3? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :

Read More