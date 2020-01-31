Sonakshi Sinha in a Studio NK monochromatic outfit makes sure all eyes are on her: Yay or Nay?

Black and white is literally a match made in heaven and Sonakshi Sinha definitely knows how to make it work in her favour. Take a look!

Since she sky-rocketed to fame after appearing alongside in her debut film Dabangg, has gone through a major fashion transformation. From wearing a saree that featured a sheer cape to pulling off a bohemian-inspired outfit, her fashion choices are quite unpredictable. The actress who has been quite outspoken about body positivity has no inhibitions when it comes to loving her own curves and not fitting into the stereotypical body image. Adding her own spin to preconceived fashion norms is clearly her thing. We couldn’t appreciate the actress more for her unpredictable fashion game.

The Dabangg star stepped out today in a neat, sharply tailored outfit by Studio NK. She opted for straight fit pristine white pants that were pinched in at the waist by a slim white belt. She paired her pants with a black satin bustier comprising of a sweetheart neckline. Finally, she layered her outfit with a white long overcoat with peak lapel detailing. The diva completed her look with a pair of black fishnet pumps by Ego. For her glam, she wore ample blush on her cheeks, a pale pink lip tint, perfectly done eye makeup and filled in brows. She middle-parted her sleek, straight locks and let them fall down effortlessly. Sonakshi also opted for a statement silver layered necklace from Accessorize.

Now, the slim white belt does act like a grain of sand in our eyes but the overall look did bowl us over. What do you think about Sonakshi’s monochromatic look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

