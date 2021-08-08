Sonali Bendre in a Rohit Bal jacket showed us how to reuse a two decade old attire

Some people keep their favourite outfits for the rest of their lives, while others wear them for a short period of time and then discard them. In a world where you can shop until your wallet drops, be a fashionista who can rehash your outfits with smart styling hacks and make them look as amazing as they were when you first got them home.

The need to recycle remains the need of the hour for as long as one can think. With the fashion world introducing trends every season, it calls for wardrobe updates no doubt, but think of the damage it can lead to the environment as well. Here’s the best inspiration you can take. Actress Sonali Bendre made a case yesterday in her two-decade-old Rohit Bal jacket at the Super Dancer Chapter 4 and girl, did she look stunning? We’re ready to rummage through all the clothes we’ve forgotten about because what’s old is absolutely gold and here’s the proof we all needed.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress picked out a James Perse grey tee which she paired with suede pants by Joseph that featured button details instead of the regular zip. She layered her casuals with the ankle-length brown hued jacket with full sleeves, embellished and gold embroidery which also entailed buttons and V-shaped cuffs. She chose matching brown loafer-heeled shoes from Tod’s to seal her well-styled outfit. She proved how strong her layering game can get with her choice of multi-coloured necklace from Anavila and her chunky necklace from Curio Cottage.

To enhance her pretty features, glittery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, peach lipstick, matte skin, and the bob looked everything loves with the center-parted wavy hair.

