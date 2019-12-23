Sonam K Ahuja does couture right in a black Ashi Studio dress: Yay or Nay?

The actress decked up in a net black dress which came with a concept cape that made for an experimental look. Check it out!

Nobody does fashion like Sonam K Ahuja does. The actress has been known as the fashionista of the country for a while now considering her ever-expanding knowledge about fashion, beauty and the likes. Her sister Rhea Kapoor who also doubles as her stylist, ensures she looks enthralling no matter where she is headed!

Last evening too, the actress picked out a stunning black dress for an event in the city. Sonam donned a black couture dress by design house Ashi Studio which featured a lace floral black applique bodice on top and opened out into a flared skirt from waist-down. The skirt came with additional fabric on both sides that was pulled back to the nape of her neck, creating a wide puffy design. The outfit bore a high neck with feather detailing and she paired it with matching black pantyhose. Black pointy pumps completed her outfit.

Sonam let her dress do the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum with diamond stud earrings and rings.

For her makeup, the actress matching it too with her dress. A clean, flawless base, filled-in brows, smokey eyes, loads of mascara and neutral lips made for Sonam's glam. Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled back into a sleek bun.

We are head-over-heels in love with Sonam's look. Everything from her outfit styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor to her makeup by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, went well and looked absolutely stunning on the actress! The only thing we are unsure of, is the added puffy material at the back.

Nonetheless, we thought Sonam looked breath-taking, making this look a complete yay from us!

What are your thoughts on Sonam K Ahuja's look in Ashi Studio? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More