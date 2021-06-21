Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always got the floral styles right and here are the outfits that deserve to be on your fash
Think Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, think unrivalled dressing game. Gifted with the innate sartorial sense, she will continue to drive fashion sales forward in all the years to come. There is no colour left in the palette for her to experiment with and never proven to never play it by rules. Because don’t we all love a star who can do formals, casuals, and everything you can name? She can do it and never go wrong. If florals are your ultimate love even after the sweltering summer has faded away with the emergence of monsoon, stay prepped to sport them all to the edge of perfection.
Scroll through the page to get your tips on how to wear the flower power in numerous patterns and hues.
Go traditional with a gold salwar suit from Good Earth brand’s Pairi Dayza collection. It also had an embroidered hem and organza dupatta. The organza number bore pretty red roses with green sequin leaves. For the accessories, she picked earrings, a bracelet, and rings from Amrapali. With a potli from Good Earth and juttis from Bhumika Grover, she finished the look.
A tip on how to create a look with maximum impact. The Péro crepe sky blue maxi dress had intricate embroidery done with flowers in few colours. This breezy number can be worn to any informal event. She kept the look simple and perfect with a pair of silver earrings, rings, and brown loafers.
