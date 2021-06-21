Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always got the floral styles right and here are the outfits that deserve to be on your fash

Floral outfits are a forever champion. Read more to treat your eyes.

Think Ahuja, think unrivalled dressing game. Gifted with the innate sartorial sense, she will continue to drive fashion sales forward in all the years to come. There is no colour left in the palette for her to experiment with and never proven to never play it by rules. Because don’t we all love a star who can do formals, casuals, and everything you can name? She can do it and never go wrong. If florals are your ultimate love even after the sweltering summer has faded away with the emergence of monsoon, stay prepped to sport them all to the edge of perfection.

Scroll through the page to get your tips on how to wear the flower power in numerous patterns and hues.

Go traditional with a gold salwar suit from Good Earth brand’s Pairi Dayza collection. It also had an embroidered hem and organza dupatta. The organza number bore pretty red roses with green sequin leaves. For the accessories, she picked earrings, a bracelet, and rings from Amrapali. With a potli from Good Earth and juttis from Bhumika Grover, she finished the look.

Have one or many floral gowns with you? Team it with a jacket like the Aisha actress. Rhea Kapoor styled the Etro strapless maxi off-white gown with a yellow and royal blue Banarasi silk mid-length jacket by Ekaya Banaras. She complemented her look with accessories doused in gemstones and pearls by Bulgari.

Time to take your boss lady step forward. Sonam opted for a Roland Mouret creation that entailed relaxed-fit beige trousers, a satin blouse, and a blazer both with the same hue and red flowers spread all over it. To finish the look, she chose Armani t-strap heels and a Rheson snap closure brown bag.

Get set, bookmark, and add to cart already! The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star dressed up in an Emilia Wickstead printed crop top and skirt set. The crop top featured layered shoulders and full-sleeves while the pleated skirt was held intact with a slim waistband. A pair of studded earrings will help you wrap the look.

Daisies for days! Grab an organza saree from Masaba Gupta & Rhea Kapoor’s collection. Pair the embroidered and sheer drape with a printed bell-sleeved blouse that details knot tie-up at the front.

A tip on how to create a look with maximum impact. The Péro crepe sky blue maxi dress had intricate embroidery done with flowers in few colours. This breezy number can be worn to any informal event. She kept the look simple and perfect with a pair of silver earrings, rings, and brown loafers. Do you like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's style game? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | 6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan captured our hearts and proved that strapless dresses will never let anybody down

