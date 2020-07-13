Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Ananya Panday: 3 times celebrities stepped out in monogram print outfits!

Be it a designer’s name or a message in another language, these ladies' outfits really had something to say.

While floral motifs and geometric prints transcend seasons, there were a few times when our divas really went out of their comfort zone and wore something unconventional. Transcriptions in another language, monogrammed print of the designer or even their OWN name the leading ladies weren’t afraid to step out with a different vibe. As we delve deeper into the fashion archives, we realised that sometimes it isn’t just the style, trend or fashion that makes a statement, but it is the actual clothes also that do the talking.

The trick that each one of these ladies followed to ace this trend? Let the outfit talk, and let there be simplicity. All the looks had minimal accessories, minimal makeup and simple footwear so nothing really took away from what their clothes had to say. Here are our picks.

Ahuja

Back while promoting her movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, we saw her sporting a lot of unconventional prints. This pastel yellow (almost like butter) saree caught our attention. A closer look told us that there was something written on the saree and then we figured out that it had lines of script in Tamil running through it in stripes, the words saying 'Sonam, Masaba and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. Needless to say, this was a custom piece designed by Masaba Gupta.

This wasn’t the only time she wore a meaningful message. Back in 2018, she had worn this custom made fuschia Anamika Khanna lehenga which was in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor. The reason behind the words on the lehenga was beautiful. The designer had gone through an extremely tough time that year and her sons would play on the phrase ‘A-Ok’ and say that things were going to be AK-OK. That is where this thought came from and it was a powerful moment when she wore the outfit.

Ananya Panday

Ananya really loves prints. You will either see her in bright solid colours or wearing prints. So while she isn’t a stranger to that spectrum, it was fun to see her wear this bright blue Balenciaga dress which had the brand’s name monogrammed across the length and breadth of the outfit. We also loved the black heels that matched the colour of the text.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Doing justice to both Pooh and Geet, Bebo really brought “main apni favourite hoon” to her fashion game. She wore this personalised and hand-painted Picchika saree for movie promotions. Clearly Bebo loves Bebo as much as we love her.

Would you wear your own name on an outfit?

