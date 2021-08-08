Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a black dress gave us a new style pick for our OOTD; Yay or Nay?

There’s something so appealing about black dresses, these can never fall short in making a classy case. From LBD to maxis, you can kick off any event with everything black that will make you look like a certified fashionista. Bored of black outfits? There is no such thing even with the presence of many colours that promise to brighten your wardrobe.

If you see yourself subconsciously picking out more black-hued outfits, here’s another you may snag consciously. Actress Ahuja’s style stories surely have something for everyone to offer from pantsuits, dresses, midi skirts, dramatic sleeves, and so on. Here’s another day we saw her do what she does effortlessly and alluringly on point. The Neerja star donned The Vampire’s Wife dress and showed us that black is a forever flattering colour. Her firefly dress stitched with crepe and silk satin featured voluminous full sleeves that bore little frills attached close to the buttoned cuffs. The curve that started and ended at the shoulder points entailed a ruffle line. The dress with the not-so-obvious effect of bodice and an A-line cut skirt featured an interesting high neckline detail with ruffles. It also consisted of an asymmetrical hemline.

Her Victorian-style dress needed no necklace, so complemented her look with white drop earrings and gold hoops from Jessica McCormack. Her Louis Vuitton egg case handbag and The Row’s blush pink suede shoes added more bliss to her maxi number. Sonam’s low ponytail with wavy texture was put together with her mane tied into a knot that played as the hair tie. She chose to keep her makeup minimal with subtle pink nude lipstick, matching eyeshadow, eyebrows filled with a black pencil, eyeliner slightly smudged to create an added drama, matte skin with a highlighter and a blush.

Do you like this dress? How many ruffled outfits do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

