Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in black outfits has always proved to give a taste of luxe style

Black outfits are the safest preferences that can take you from formal to informal events in a commendable manner. Despite all the forever pieces and new trends popping up, one thing that will not change is its versatility and the power to bring life back to a closet that needs a major update. There’s a fashion queen you can always look up to when you need to style anything and everything in your vicinity and maybe keep a few newfangled outfits handy because no two looks are the same under her style files. Ahuja is the starlet who has always quirked the hue up through various designs with much verve.

Here's an edit that believes there is no such thing as pared-down details rather wholesome and eye-catching looks.

Visit your favourite restaurant count just like the Neerja star. She opted for a velvet dress from Bhaane. It featured a voluminous flare and a V-neck. To layer it up, she picked up an ivory jacket that entailed a white and black checkered pattern. With a pair of flat shoes, gold and pearl dangler earrings, black stockings, a box bag, and a thin belt cinched at the waist, she wrapped the chic look.

Are you a fan of sarees and tuxedos? Here’s how to witness the best of both worlds. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder saree tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier. The asymmetrical drape-like top was clubbed with a pair of wide-legged trousers. She also chose a bindi, pointed-toe shoes, and a studded necklace to head out in style.

Sonam graced the streets of London in a printed Anarkali by Sabyasachi. The mesh details enhanced the sultriness of the outfit. The love here lies in layering up and this how to add a dash of ethnicity. She chose a black box bag, waist belt, polka dot bandhej jacket, and trench coat to complete the look.

The Raanjhanaa actor loves a blend of lace and floral. The black couture dress by design house Ashi Studio made for a surreal look. The full-sleeved dress had an appliqué bodice at the top and a flared skirt-like pattern from waist-down. Here’s what the drama lies: The close-neck with feather elements and the skirt had an extra fabric that was tied up to the nape of her neck which made for a puffy detail. All of it was teamed with pointed-toe heels, studded earrings, and black mesh stockings.

With Sonam as the attendee for an awards night, it's a one-woman smoke show always. She owns the center stage and the world knows it. The Shehla Khan number was tailored with sheer voluminous sleeves, Chantilly lace, and tulle drape. The look was kept nothing but modish with a corset that blended in well. The hair accessory with mesh was placed in front and we would give it a 10/10 for working a charm.

