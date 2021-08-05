Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a blazer and midi skirt showed the belle colour code for our next trip; Yay or Nay?

There’s something about a timeless outfit that makes you never want to leave its back. It not only makes styling an enduring process for you rather it also knows how to be able to look good with anything it is paired with. They become an undisputed wardrobe essential and for actress Ahuja it turns out that blazers and midi outfits are those that belong to her must-have list.

The Neerja actress who is often seen as the fashion-forward diva who gives no chance for style blunders gave us a testament to what we’d love to call the perfect airport look that brought about a little vintage nostalgia. Spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday in a three-piece set that featured a blue high-waisted midi skirt with floral prints all over it. The flare made for a comfortable fit that is ideal for travels and who better than Sonam to show us what works best.

If you’re someone who looks forward to jet-setting in style, you’ll know the hassle of finding the ones that can make for a great fit. For Sonam, a Carolina blue blazer with lapels, flea pockets, and dual buttons did the befitting job when she layered it over a tucked-in white top. Takeaway: Take blazers to the airport as well. A boss babe never shies away from trying anything classy.

Sonam’s previous airport look while she took off from Mumbai to London, she was dressed in a black dress and looks like she brought the hue back this time as well but through sling-back heels and a black tote with a gold twist-lock fastening option. All of which complemented each number and stood out compellingly. She carried the element of prettiness not just through her skirt but also the charm double necklaces that entailed her name in one and two “A”s in the other. With poker-straight tresses, neatly done eyebrows and a contrasting blue mask, she was back home and gave us another floral inspiration to fall in love with.

