Sonam Kapoor Ahuja doesn’t really like THIS one staple item!

We went deep into the fashion archives and Sonam’s Instagram and we found out that she’s not too fond of this one outfit piece.

If you ask anyone about their wardrobe staples, there's one thing that will always be at the top of your list is going to be jeans. A good pair of denim is that one classic that barely ever goes out of style. Right? Probably, unless you are Ahuja. Lately, we have been going deeper and deeper into our favourite fashion-forward celebs' feeds to try and look for patterns, or styles that they love to sport.

While Sonam is up there on the trend circuit her looks and closet REALLY lacks a good denim look. She wears trousers, sweats, leggings, skirts and all other kinds of bottoms, but denim not so much.

Every time she has worn jeans (or has been photographed wearing them) apart from the time that she’s worn it for her brand, the instances are very few. So, of course, we found those pictures and those situations and decided to talk about how she elevated the humble denim in the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja way.

Now we start with back in 2017 when Sonam took over the streets in Greenwich Village in this uber-cool and casual look with some ripped denim and some chunky sneakers. The whole long top-jacket and oversized glasses vibe really screamed casual chic.

Then it happened again a year later, let’s that’s how long it was before Sonam wore some jeans. At Cannes in 2018, she wore the staple - white shirt and blue jeans. She sported a dark lip and some chic black flats to complete the look.

Recently, she did a callback to the ‘90s with a puff shoulder sweatshirt. We love the mustard shade of the top and of course, the straight fit denim is perfect. She left the accessories to a minimum with just some chic boots and a mini bag.

Well, that’s that. We hope the fashionista gives us just a few more denim looks that we could emulate.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja style files: Fashion tips from the diva you must use!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×