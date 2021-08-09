Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Gigi Hadid: 6 hair trends from the 2000s that are still iconic

There are certain trends that resemble the boomerang effect. They always come back and make themselves known. From the modern folk trend to the Y2K trend, we all love a little throwback and we love to seek solace in the comfort and familiarity of the past. Among the other retro trends, hairstyles from the 2000s are a throwback that we are vouching for! The comeback hair trend from the early aughts are now being donned by our favourite celebrities and here’s the list.

High Ponytail

Sky-high ponytails have been a part of the fashion world since the ‘50s. Decades later, they are still perched on the crown of every romcom cheerleader. High ponytails are a hair trend that have never really gone out of style and are going to perpetually be every girl’s comfort hairstyle. Khushi Kapoor swapped the face-framing layers in favour of a slicked back look.

Hair Clips

Hair clips were a major trend in the early 2000s. They were literally the go-to hairstyle for every high schooler in the 2000s. Hair embellishments ran the gamut from dainty florals to rhinestone-studded numbers. In its modern reincarnation, you can pin them on either side of middle-parted hair for a vintage chic look or swipe on as a finishing touch to ponytails.

Bubble Braids

If you do not have the time or skills to pull off a french braid or milkmaid braid, you can opt for cute bubble braids like Gigi Hadid. Bubble braids are super easy to style and once served as a one-stop guide to high school chic. Although it is effortless, it gives an illusion that you have actually made an effort with yourself today. In the modern day, you can use this hairstyle to frame your face and accentuate your visage.

Poker Straight Hair

Poker straight hair was super famous in the 2000s among the socialites and celebrities for a night of glamour. While textured hairdos have ruled the trend charts for a while, pin-straight hair is starting to make its presence felt again. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ poker straight hairstyle perfectly complemented her body-hugging gown.

Bandanas

If you wanted to attain a few points on your cool cred in the 2000s, then you’d have to match your bandana to your outfit. Socialites wore them everywhere from red carpet to glamorous getaways and the others used them to cover up their second-day hair in style. They have made a comeback yet again and we would like to give this trend a big nod.

Space Buns

We all remember Princess Leia in the gold bikini but do you remember her iconic hairstyle? Well, those space buns had quite a lasting influence on pop culture and never really went out of style. They are now being delivered to the mainstream spotlight with an urbane-girl-approved edge.

Which hairstyle from the 2000s is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

