Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives us major maternity fashion goals in a sheer black kaftan; YAY or NAY?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been causing quite a stir ever since she announced her first pregnancy, last month alongside husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress who has always been famous for her impeccable taste in fashion, has been taking over the pregnancy fashion scene with her iconic looks, and the internet is witness to that.

Sonam has delighted her fans and followers with back to back maternity looks styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor. From statement sarees to billowy summer dresses, Sonam has got it all covered! The diva had us stunned yet again as she posted a series of pictures from her latest maternity photoshoot dressed in a see-through black kaftan and pants.

Sonam’s ensemble was from the shelves of the Morocco-based sustainable clothing label called Fil De Vie priced at ₹36,037 (USD 472). The attire is crafted from a see-through cotton-voile fabric, creating a breezy yet beautiful look. The sheer kaftan is adorned with embroidery that is hand-applied and adds a subtle glam to the look. The flowy silhouette perfectly coddled Sonam’s baby bump and the see-through fabric helped flaunt it. The kaftan featured embroidered scalloped borders, asymmetric hemline, a plunging V-neckline, and long flowy sleeves decked with embroidery. She teamed the kaftan with black straight-fitted pants and wore a black strappy bralette underneath with a sweetheart neckline.

The I Hate Luv Storys actress accessorised her pregnancy ensemble with gold dangling earrings adorned with white stones and multi-coloured accents and statement rings. She completed the look with a pair of black pointed strappy pumps.

The diva pulled her hair back into a centre-parted sleek bun. For her makeup, she opted for a bold look with a smokey eye shadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks and a mauve lip shade.

