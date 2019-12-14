Sonam Kapoor Ahuja jumps onto the polka dot bandwagon with her Erdem pantsuit; Yay or Nay?

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress recently stepped out in the city and served us yet another delicious look.

Fashion has always been an extremely integral part of our culture and to our country. However, International fashion and style was a distant dream for all of us unless we were out and out introduced to it by Ahuja. India's OG fashionista, Sonam bridged the gap between runway fashion and high street style. The diva brought in silhouettes, brands, cuts, colours and styles which were extremely modern and super today! Kapoor Ahuja is currently in the country with her husband Anand Ahuja.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress recently stepped out in the city and served us yet another delicious look. Sonam opted channeled her inner retro diva and jumped onto the polka dot trend bandwagon. The 33 year old actress wore a black polka dot Erdem pantsuit. Her look featured a well cut blazer with puffed sleeves and perfectly tailored pants. She further styled her look with center parted sleek ponytail, filled in brows, soft eyes with a perfectly worked eyeliner, nude lips, silver hoops and black pointed toe flats.

We like how the look is minimalistic yet gives us a very fresh yet Parisian look. We love the fit of the suit and think that Sonam pulls it off brilliantly.

Sonam K Ahuja was last seen in Zoya Factor opposite national heat-throb Dulquer Salmaan. What doy ou'll think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's look? Are you'll liking the polka dot trend too? Comment below and let us know.

