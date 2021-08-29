Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Kajol: These celebs teach how to carry sarees the unconventional way

Usually draped over the body and letting it drop from the shoulder has been the usual way of wearing a saree. But as times are changing and new trends are coming up, people are discovering different ways to wear the traditional six-yard drape. Even though a saree can look the most appealing on a woman, new and exciting ways to wear gives it an edge.

Who better than to show us how to style the saree in an unconventional way other than celebs? Jonas, , Sonam K. Ahuja have been the talk of the town with their unusual choices on the red carpet. But who cares as long as they are having fun in it? Let's take a look at who showed us how to style a saree differently.

Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is the true fashionista of Bollywood. Ever since she stepped into the industry, she has made waves for her fashion sense in India and abroad. For the Cannes red carpet, she donned an Anamika Khanna blush pink tulle saree. It bore a dhoti style drape that elevated her look. She wore it with a matching rusty gold heavily embroidered blouse that had a tulle cape. Smoky eyes, sleekly parted hair and this impeccable saree stole the show.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Needless to say, Priyanka never fails to make a statement. Now enjoying her Hollywood ride, she is on global domination. She attended the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival and set fire to the red carpet in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. A cream saree scattered with silver sequins also came with a thick gold border. Though her drape was usual what caught our eyes is her strapless sweetheart blouse. Pink lips, messy hair and a dusted golden choker elevated the whole look.

Nene

No one can top the Dhak Dhak girl in a saree or however, she wears it. She could give you major style inspirations. In this picture, she wears a black georgette saree. But the show-stealer, a tan leather belt and a velvet cropped belt. She looks ah-mazing.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has a soft corner for sarees. She can be regularly seen posting pictures of herself in different drapes. Vidya shared this picture of her in a black saree by NandiDimps. The saree has a thin red border at the hem with a ruffled printed skirt. It also features a cloth belt. The neatly parted hair, black heels and bold lips sealed the deal.

Kajol

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian film industry. Her vibrant personality and talent have won over fans all over the country. This ageless beauty donned a white and gold saree by Tarun Tahiliani in this picture. Giving tradition a twist, she looked like a true diva in this avant-garde number. The saree featured a twin pallu in a contemporary form. Her messy hair, burgundy lips, smoky eyes elevated the entire look of the saree.

So what's your take? How do you want to style a saree and who is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

