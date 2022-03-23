Sonam Kapoor Ahuja keeps it comfortable in navy joggers & a blazer that hugged her baby bump: Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram to announce that she was expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja earlier this week. The 36-year-old actress shared an album of pictures on her Instagram, where she sported a black bodysuit that hugged her bump while hubby Anand Ahuja cradled her belly fondly. The blissful pictures instantly went viral with every B-town celebrity sharing their hearty congratulations to the couple.

Sonam stepped out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, to attend an event with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor following. The fashionista kept her comfort factor high with her outfit as she picked out a simple white tank top and tucked this neatly under a pair of navy blue joggers. The actress whose maternity style we are truly looking forward to, topped this off with a matching navy blue blazer A pair of white sneakers completed this comfortable yet stylish look that the diva put forth.

Glamming things up further, the Neeja actress opted for a statement layered necklace to accessorise this look. Her long and glossy mane was parted in the centre and styled into easy waves while filled-in brows, defined eyes and red lips completed her glam look for the evening.

It is safe to say that the stylish actress is keen on putting comfort first when it comes to her outfits now. Nonetheless, we can't wait to see the maternity looks Sonam dishes out during her pregnancy!

What are your thoughts on Sonam's first look post her pregnancy announcement?

