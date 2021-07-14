Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a plaid skirt and blazer lit up our hearts as we missed her style stories; YAY or NAY?

Last night, the Bollywood diva made the Mumbai airport her runway in beautiful blues, and here are the details. Read more!

Another day, another fashion statement made by our very own fashionista, Ahuja. The paparazzi clicked pictures of her as she touched down from the UK after what felt almost like forever for the star who turned teary-eyed as she saw her father, Anil Kapoor, in reality, awaiting her arrival at the Mumbai airport last night. Playing dress-up isn’t something she took any break from, she’s been serving up breathtaking looks via Instagram in the streets of Notting Hill and yesterday was another episode where she projected that her style is anything but mundane.

We believe that plaids were born to please when we saw the Neerja actress make a re-emergence in her homeland with a plaid multi-coloured skirt doused in grey, blues, black and white. Blue was the key hue that Sonam opted for from head-to-toe and yes, she didn’t want to say no to blazers again. She loves them very much and we know it!

She teamed her midi-length skirt with a white tee that was layered in a tip-top style with a royal blue peplum blazer that was held together with a silver button and featured contrast piping at the hemline and cuffs with red satin fabric. With her side-parted untied hair curled slightly as they flowed downward and a mask that twinned with her overall outfit, she looked impeccably elegant. While the mask covered up her visage, we only got a peek of her neatly filled-in eyebrows. She wore a gold watch on her wrist and with a padlocked bag and blue pointed-toe suede shoes she stepped ahead and cheered up!

