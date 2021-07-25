Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a pleated dress made us add more black outfits to our vacation checklist; YAY or NAY?

Dresses have been a one-and-forever pick that makes styling up a breezy process. Be it in winter or a monsoon morning, you can place your bets on these for their ever-trendy appearance. While the previous year of quarantined life shaped up to make choices that are all about the easement, dressing up now is less complicated and is all about the less the better. The information of travel restrictions being eased up a little can help you take comfort in dressing up as you fly out and about in anything that aligns with your mood.

So, to make your airport style anything but boring as you aim to keep it subtle, we’ve picked out the latest reference for you where actress Ahuja served a classy case and set the season’s style motto as “Keep it chic in black”. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starlet donned a maxi-length black dress that was entailed both the feature of a formal shirt and a dress. It also bore bishop sleeves with no cuffs but two mini slits.

The pleated dress also had pockets, a buttoned collar, and a belt made with similar fabric, and a silver ring that stood at the side. To give the black flight-ready look an edge, she chose to carry a Sangria red tote bag with top handles and a golden twist-lock fastener. She added the element of black through her slingback cheetah print heels.

Sonam didn’t skimp on accessorising as she wore stacked golden neckpieces, coloured fingerings, studded bracelets, and tiny hoop earrings. With center-parted and pulled up knotted hairdo, circular black sunnies, and face mask, she was all set to jet set looking as fashionable as always.

