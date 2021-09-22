Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a red Alexander McQueen dress made our hearts flutter big time; Yay or Nay?

There’s probably never been a time when Ahuja hasn’t brought cutting-edge style inspiration to the fashion desk. To say her outfits are as fierce as classy as they can get is surely an understatement. If you're super ready to take your glam a step higher, check out Alexander McQueen's red dress donned by the starlet last night.

The Neerja actress never forgets to embrace the best of the fashion world. Always ready to make She looked like an absolute stunner in a red knee-length dress last night as she attended the launch of The Business of Fashion Show on Bloomberg in London. While she got us to learn about dramatic sleeves and ruffles way back, her love for these stays, and here’s how gorgeous she looks. Nikhil Mansata styled Sonam in a trapeze-line dress that came with puffed sleeves and broad pleats. The double-tiered dress also featured sculptural ruffles attached to the neckline of her dress. Making this ensemble swear by nothing but an A-game was the broad black belt that cinched her waist. It looks well partnered with her glossy black ankle-length boots and red handbag which accentuated the look of her overall outfit.

As always, Sonam let her dress own all the attention as she went subtly chic with accessories like a fingering and three different earrings. If you’re going for a piercing, you can try the white one. Her makeup chose the soft route with matte skin, glossy pout, groomed eyebrows, and contoured cheeks. Her sleek and neatly braided hairdo has our vote too!

What are your views about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

