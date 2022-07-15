Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a Roksanda tea-length dress defines a beautifully bright maternity look; Yay or Nay?

The magic of a leading lady is known. We're talking about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her maternity style that's been seeing way too many chicer days. Everything about her recent dinner look is impressive and very much in the taste of sweet summer. Ever happily committed to fashion, we're counting the days to her Sunday baby shower celebrations in Mumbai which will be her second. The talks of her first in London aren't over yet, it was dreamy with cute decor and beautified with her in a pink Emilia Wickstead cape-sleeved gown. Something worth still swooning over.

Spotted outside a restaurant in the lit city also known as Mumbai, the mother-to-be brought a warm look forward. Her breezy attire in its monotone yellow element got a natty spin with colours as she didn't hold back on the accessories. Sonam dialled in to a comfortable look with her Roksanda dress which had a relaxed fit, voluminous in its own kind, and perfectly designed to grace her baby bump. Its flowy silhouette was complemented with ruffles as sleeves which cascaded to give in a pretty touch.

She styled her night-out getup with rings, a snakeskin printed mini brown handbag with a single handle and white ankle-strapped flats which had itsy-bitsy colourful details on them. Her beautifully glowing skin had pink blush, lipstick, a black winged eyeliner, and shimmery eyelids as done by Arti Nayar. The Veere Di Wedding actress' hairdo included a middle part, clipped at the back and left down which looked fabulous. With her nails painted super red, this look if replicated for a brunch, may make you wonder how many heads turns are too many? Yes, we read glamourous.

