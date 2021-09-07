Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Shop Alexis monochrome co-ord set is perfect for a casual date night: Yay or Nay?

Ahuja is the reigning queen of Bollywood when it comes to fashion. From rocking heavy ethnic ensembles to edgy pantsuits she looks impeccable in every outfit. And let's not get started about the red carpet events where she has repeatedly proved to the world that there are very few who can carry out their individual style as flawlessly as Sonam. She always manages to look her very best even in offbeat dresses and no one can top that.

So being her usual self, Sonam stepped out to grab dinner with her hubby Anand Ahuja and friends and Shriya Saran who was also accompanied by her husband, Andrei Koscheev. Sonam was papped in a black and white co-ord set outside Bandra's Pali Café. She chose the ensemble from the high-end womenswear line Shop Alexis. Let's break down the look.

Sonam wore an off-shoulder black blouse/crop top that was adorned with floral prints. It bore a plunging neckline that was barely supported by a halter neck spaghetti strap. The sleeves featured ruffles and embellishments on the ends.

Pairing the crop top with a matching maxi skirt, Sonam gave off a casual and informal vibe from the outfit. The skirt was adorned with the same white floral print as that of the top. The flared skirt also had feather decorations at the tiers. She opted for a winged eyeliner while the rest of her face was covered with a matching black mask and tied her hair in a fishtail braid.

Sonam will next be seen in the thriller Blind that is produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

We think this outfit is ideal for a casual date night. What about you? Share your thoughts.

