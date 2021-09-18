Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebs show how to style sarees with balloon sleeve blouses

Sleeves do all the talking- you might have heard that somewhere. Just kidding! Experiments with sleeves have been doing the rounds and just like other yesteryear trends are coming back in vogue, so are balloon sleeves. And it is coming back in full swing. You can hardly find anyone who's not sporting this fad cause everyone is going crazy over it. From tops to pantsuits, balloon sleeves have integrated themselves everywhere so why should blouses be left behind?

Every shop that you go to will show you balloon sleeve blouses. Even famous designers are creating keeping the trend in mind. And why not? They are funky and eye-grabbing. These dramatic sleeves have even made their way into celebrity closets and we are digging them. After making a statement in gowns, celebrities have included this design in their blouses. Take a look at the stars who carried off the balloon sleeve blouses.

Can Sonam lag behind any trend ever? She can easily pull off anything with panache. For the promotions of The Zoya Factor, Sonam donned a white saree patterned with red floral motifs. The handloom, hand-block printed saree by Kerala-based designer Jebsipar was a refreshing pick but the saree came with a statement blouse. The high neck balloon-sleeve blouse carried the same pattern as the saree. She styled with a gold necklace, gold jhumkas and sandals. Winged eyeliner and dramatic red lips upped her bold look.

Deepika also donned a silk saree with a balloon sleeve blouse during the promotions of 'Padmaavat'. DP paired the royal green handloom saree with a parrot green blouse. The close neck blouse also bore gold embroidery around the wrists. Styled with a kundan and pearl choker with statement earrings, she looked alluring.

Taapsee wore a purple georgette saree with black prints. She paired the drape with a sheer balloon-sleeve blouse. With her curly hair tied back in a messy bun and makeup kept simple, she looked exhilarating. She rounded off her look with silver jhumkis and stacked rings.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her saga of experimenting with sarees seem to be never-ending. She keeps us updated with her new looks every day on Instagram. For her show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, the gorgeous actress dolled up in a white organza silk saree that featured sequins along the wavy borders. The highlight of this look was the giant balloon sleeved blouse that had a retro vibe attached to it. The blouse also featured red rose prints all over it. She styled her vintage look with a pearl choker necklace consisting of a red stone that matched with her lipstick and left her in curls.

Rubina Dilaik definitely likes to keep up with trends. For a shoot, she wore a printed chiffon saree teamed with a sheer orange balloon sleeved blouse. Poker straight hair, light pink eyeshadow accessorised with minimal jewellery, Rubina looked very pretty.

Do you want to style your sarees with balloon sleeve blouses as well? And what do you think of these stars? Tell us below.

