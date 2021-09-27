Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showed us how to welcome fall in style with an Emilia Wickstead trench coat; Yay or Nay?

There are days when you wait constantly for the sun to be out and then the rains that will make you sip on tea. In this transitional phase, it’s normal to see yourself cling to many outfits from ultra-warm to breezy. We're now eyeing on a coat that's cozied up to our hearts already. All courtesy goes to Ahuja for we found a favourite.

Hoodies and sweatshirts may dominate your wardrobe this autumn for they do more than just ward off the chills. Often reminds you of how relaxed your take on fashion can be while you continue to count on a chic look. The Veere Di Wedding actress set our mood for the season to embrace a classy outfit powered with a glamorous touch. Having chosen the trendiest and snazziest road since birth, this look was no different. Sonam headed to the London Fashion Week in The Row’s floor-length dress which came with a very comfortable appeal. Stylist Nikhil Mansata further accentuated the look of this ivory ensemble with an Emilia Wickstead black and white trench coat made with merino wool and it also entailed a matching fabric belt that cinched her waist.

The Neerja actor isn’t the one to let the spotlight escape from her presence. Sonam nailed the look as it was fuelled with pointed-toe glossy heels, gold hoop earrings, a brown pouch bag from Céline, and rectangle-shaped black sunnies from the Bottega Veneta. Going all neutral with her glam, she swore by minimal makeup and center-parted hairdo.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

