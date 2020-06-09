Sonam Kapoor Ahuja style files: Fashion tips from the diva you must use!

It’s the sartorial goddess’ birthday today. She looks great in everything she wears and she’s always on top of every trend. Here are some tips and tricks that you could learn from her style journey through the years.

There are very few times when you would see a hair out of place on Ahuja’s head unless she wants it to be there. At this point, you know this woman really loves to express herself through her fashion and that her and sister’s style sensibilities combined could basically rule the fashion world. There was already some pressure to look a certain way but she just embraced that and served look after look making her the OG fashionista.

On her birthday, we’ve rounded up some style tips that you could completely imbibe into your dressing without a doubt. It has been a long journey and there’s a lot to learn, but here are SOME bullet points.

Do not underestimate a pantsuit

With androgynous dressing becoming a sort-of norm in the fashion industry today, pantsuits are becoming a bigger part of every woman’s wardrobe. Sonam has always used the pantsuit to make a statement. Be it for a formal event or a fun day out, she really loves a good suit and customises it to perfection.

She’s played with the fit of the trousers in the Maxmara suit.

She also had some fun in this pastel-toned suit by Osman Studio.

But how can we forget the time when she wore the tuxedo 2.0 by Ralph Lauren for an event!

Jacket over the shoulder

A jacket draped over your shoulders is always a winning idea. It could be a blazer or a bomber like the one she’s worn from VegNonVeg. Or a more embellished option with a saree. Or even a floor-length one with a midi.

Desi 2.0

Always experiment with vintage silhouettes and give them a contemporary upgrade. Don’t be afraid to experiment with the saree. Add a long jacket to an ornate saree. OR wear an Anarkali with a blazer.

An LBD is your best friend

Always, always, always have MANY little black dresses. It is a classic for a reason. Invest in various lengths, textures, fabrics and silhouettes. From a derby to the red carpet to just a casual day out, Sonam has an LBD for basically every situation. Also, pair your LBD with various shoes to create different looks. Eg: with sneakers and denim it becomes a cute day look but the same dress with strappy heels and some diamond jewellery will turn it into a night look.

Accessories are serious business

The previous point brings us to this important tip, take your accessories seriously. Apart from the usual suspects like hoops, chandbalis and chokers, always have different options for a hero accessory which basically could elevate an entire look. Something like a massive choker or a haathphool would really help!

When in doubt go monochrome

The queen has done innumerable looks when she’s just worn one solid colour and that can easily be emulated in your wardrobe. When you feel like you don’t know what to wear, stick to a solid coloured dress or match the same colour separates. It makes a powerful and clean statement but simplifies your decision-making process.

Finally, just have fun with fashion. It shouldn’t be a task, it should be something that becomes a part of your self-care routine. Understand your body, see what you’re comfortable with and then figure out how much you are willing to experiment. And whatever you do, do it unapologetically like the diva right here. Remember, you wear the clothes and not the other way around!

