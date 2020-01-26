Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday: All the looks from yesterday you cannot miss out on 

Spotted out and about in the city, check out how Bollywood actresses decked up yesterday.

Whether they are heading out to party or attend an event, or just running errands, Bollywood celebrities always have their most fashionable foot forward. From dresses to gowns to simple jeans and crisp shirts, they always seem to have their fashion a-game on point. Yesterday, was no different as the who's who of the industry stepped out and made appearances in the city.

Check out all the details of who wore what yesterday.

Ahuja

The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow Erden two-piece outfit which came with a layered, ruffle skirt. She paired this with a matching blazer and a white turtleneck beneath it to keep warm. She accessorised with a tan bag while her hair was pulled into a sleek bun.

Ananya Panday

Sizzling and hot in a red dress by Kresha Bajaj, the actress looked outstanding in her dress which featured a thick detailed embroidered border. She paired this with matching strappy red stilettos. Her hair was styled into tousled waves and a simple off-duty glam look.



In a stunning silver piece by Evyatar Myor, Arora sizzled. The silver dress was a one-shoulder one that was held together by a silver belt at he waist. She paired this with a pair of metallic stilettos. Minimal makeup with smokey eyes and her hair pulled back in a sleek manner completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In the most comfortable off-duty look. A simple blue shirt paired with distressed denims and red converse sneakers made for a chill look. With toned down makeup and her hair left loose and held back with the help of sunglasses. A classic red lip completed her look.

Who according to you was the best dressed actress from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More