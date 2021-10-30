Sonam Kapoor to Bipasha Basu: 6 Halloween costume inspiration you can take from Bollywood celebs

Since the past few years, Halloween has been growing as a “festival” in India with many young Indians and celebrities dressing up in costumes. It is that time of the year when people dress up without any inhibitions. If you are someone who celebrates Halloween, then you can take tips from our very own Bollywood celebs on what to wear.

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dressed up as none other than Anarkali and Salim. While the actor’s outfit was designed by Masaba Gupta, Anand wore a custom outfit by Sarika Dresswalla. Without a doubt the couple took us back to the film, Mughal-E-Azam. Both of them looked regal and exquisite in the attire for Bhane’s Halloween party that was held in the capital.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker, who attended the same party as the Ahujas, dressed up as Frida Kahlo. We love how realistic the actor looked in an outfit from Anupama Dayal and jewellery from Amrapali Jewels. Swara was seen in a striped multicoloured off-shoulder top paired with a red printed long skirt and turquoise kimono. She paired her attire with chunky gold and silver jewellery, and the classic Kahlo floral headband. The actor completed her look with a braided hairdo, red lipstick and the iconic unibrow.

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

The “monkey couple” dressed up as agent M and agent J from Men in Black for Halloween. As defenders of the galaxy, they looked super adorable while twinning in matching outfits and glasses. Both opted for straight black pants and a sleek black tie.

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone celebrated Halloween with husband, Daniel Weber. While Leone dressed up as Frida Kahlo in a white floral off-shoulder top paired with a red skirt, brown belt, and silver scarf, Daniel decided to wear a fitted shiny silver tee and denims with a sleeveless denim jacket and a quirky pink wig. Sunny completed her outfit with a chunky golden necklace, black earrings and a floral headband. She went for the classic Kahlo unibrow and pink lipstick.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made Halloweed a lot classier! In a stunning transformation, she recreated the look of iconic Hollywood diva Marilyn Monroe. Sonam Kapoor took care of every little detail while recreating Marilyn Monroe’s look. She was dressed in a black turtle neck full-sleeve top and a pair of black jeans. She recreated everything right from Marilyn Monroe’s red lipstick to the iconic mole on her cheek. Sonam also recreated the Hollywood actress’ blonde hairstyle.

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving some serious Halloween costume goals in their new pictures. The two can be seen dressed in a shimmery gothic attire, and their expressions take the cake. Richa is seen wearing a sequined corset and a crystal head accessory as she aims for Egyptian queen Cleopatra. She also adorned her outfit and makeup with pearls and shiny studs. Ali, on the other hand, seemed to go for a vampire as he dressed up in a black shawl-lapel blazer and sparkly eye makeup.

How would you want to dress up this Halloween? Let us know in the comments below.

