Sonam Kapoor called out by Diet Prada for lauding Saudi Arabian music fest despite nation abusing Human Rights

Sonam was one of the celebrities called out by the page for calling the festival a 'cultural revolution', sparking criticism for not acknowledging the country's human-right abuse record.

Steve Aoki, David Guetta and others including Alessandra Ambrosio and Joan Smalls were some of the biggest guests at the MDL Beasts Electronic Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This called itself as the region's biggest musical event to help promote Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination.

The popular Instagram page Diet Prada took a step forward and called out all the international celebrities and influencer attendees promoting this event just for "cashing big fat cheques". One of the celebrities called out by the influential page was none other than Bollywood diva Sonam K Ahuja. First, the page rounded up photos from the festival and posted it on their Instagram handle, calling out celebrities for "rehabilitating the image of Saudi Arabia" while referencing some of the biggest human-right abuses including the killing of a journalist and deportation of a women's rights activist.

Sonam referenced the page in her Instagram story to talk about her experience at the festival. "Let's agree to disagree, let's appreciate that the whole world is a shithole right now and any positive step forward is something that I want to celebrate. I was treated with immense respect and love as a Hindu brown female actor."

Diet Prada didn't hesitate from lashing out at her with videos and images of people speaking up about the festival. "@sonamkapoor , here is a brown girl at MDLBeast attendance who wasn't 'treated with immense respect' as you were in the VIP section."

The page also posted screenshots of Twitter users revealing their horror stories of facing sexual harassment as they attended the concert. In response to Kapoor's story, Diet Prada shared a screenshot and added, "Typical tone deaf responses by celebrities who receive preferential treatment."

The page further went back and dug up an old tweet by The Zoya Factor actress where she had tweeted, "Homosexuality is not a 'tendency' it's something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible," back in 2017. The page then tagged Kapoor yet again asking her to explain the hypocrisy of promoting the country where "LGBTQ are subject to capital punishment."

