Sonam Kapoor celebrates Anand Ahuja’s birthday in a jacket by Pero: Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor dresses up for an outdoor picnic as she plays dress up in pastel tones. Check it out
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 03:12 pm
Sonam Kapoor is always making sure to update her millions and millions social media followers as to what she's up to. From clothing hauls to accessories and lockdown craving to throwback Cannes looks, her Instagram account is always updated with the latest things happening in her life. Her husband, Anand Ahuja often makes an appearance on her stories and they’re often showing off their bond on stories. Just a couple of days ago she dressed up to celebrate his birthday in London. 

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress surely knows her way around clothing and all things fashion as she decked up for her hubby’s birthday. The actress who set up a garden picnic lunch for the day chose to keep things simple in a gorgeous printed pastel jacket by an Indian label called Pero. for the day out, she kept things simple and paired it with a matching cropped pants with a flared hem. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Adding to the look, the actress left her long straight hair open that covered most of her jacket while she kept her glam to a minimal with a dewy glow and blushed cheeks. A pair of long hoops completed her look while she smiled her way. 

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor looks fabulous in our jewellery: Roma Narsinghani on accessory trends & more

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s ‘Then’ and ‘Now’ photos prove why they are our ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ couple

Credits :instagram

