Sonam Kapoor in an Emilia Wickstead cape-sleeved gown defined a cutesy baby shower look; Yay or Nay?

It isn't a well-spent day without talking about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's maternity fashion looks. We're convinced that to dress up the bump can be a feel-good experience. Just look at her latest getup. She had a blast of a celebration yesterday at her London residence. With sister Rhea Kapoor and friends in attendance, the Aisha star had a lovely baby shower with a to-die-for pretty decor and many personalised presents for guests.

Sonam's infallible style trail continued as she rocked an Emilia Wickstead bubblegum pink 'Liv' gown. Absolutely in sync with the hues spotted at the summer party, the mother-to-be's ensemble is definitely the one that can brighten any room. This floor-sweeping ensemble can be a beautiful pick no matter what your invite reads as proved by Zawe Ashton who rocked the same gown to the British Academy Film Awards 2022 held in March. It featured a close-neck and elongated cape-sleeves. The high-on allure ensemble looked uniform yet edgy with the pleated and textured seersucker detail combined. Its fit was top-notch and had no sign of discomfort, what more could the bump yearn for?

Forever fashioning with everything classy, the Gemini girl called for a bright coloured glam with a mini red arm candy that had a single handle. Looks fun and girl, how does she never miss out on a single detail? This hue goes with that of her lipstick. She further accessorised her crepe gown with gold earrings, rings, and a studded necklace. The 37-year-old rounded off her look with minimal makeup and her mane was left down. What a star!

