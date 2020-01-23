Sonam Kapoor ensures all eyes are on her as she decks up in Valentino for Paris Fashion Week; Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor keeps it chic and simple in an all-white attire by Valentino for Paris Fashion Week. Check it out

The Khoobsurat actress, has always been the one to look her best and there’s absolutely no denying that. She has been one of the most influential people when it comes down to fashion in India. Not just that, she also ensures to look her best whenever she steps out. From her stunning ensembles at the red carpets to gorgeous desi look at promotional events, the actress has clearly done it all.

Now, she is slaying her way through the Paris Fashion Week as she took to her Instagram to share a series of snaps of her OOTD. This time around, she is seen in an all-white ensemble by Valentino ensuring all eyes are on her. For the day out, she chose to keep it simple in a white shirt dress. It was different from the regular shirt dresses as this one featured a maxi length. The white dress the usual shirt collar accompanied by full sleeves. However, things took a turn at the waist which was cinched and later transcended into a pleated maxi skirt. The waist was cinched with a rope belt that worked as a textural element for the look.

While her attire was a simple one, she made sure to elevate it with a whole lot of gold jewellery. Mrs Ahuja accessorised her look with layers of gold necklaces and long dangle earrings. She glammed up for the look with glittery eyes, flawless base and a neutral lip. Lastly, she carried a printed shawl in her hand to add colour to the all-white outfit.

