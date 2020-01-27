Sonam Kapoor glams up in Dice Kayek & Bottega Veneta; Yay or Nay?

Sonam Kapoor elevates a classic trench coat with her dramatic glam. Check it out

has always been on top of her game when it comes down to fashion and there’s absolutely no denying that! From international red carpets to promotional events and even the airport, she has always been one of the dressed divas. Her inclination towards fashion is no secret as she has always managed to give us some of the best style cues. Ms Kapoor has definitely been making sure to raise the bar high each time and yesterday it proved to be no different as she made a stunning statement in a solid-hued trench coat by Bottega Veneta.

For the night out with hubby, Anand Ahuja, Sonam chose to keep it simple and cosy in her winter wardrobe. She opted for a classic black turtleneck and styled it with an A-line skirt. Adding to it, the Neerja actress covered most of her bare legs with a pair of knee-high leather boots that added extra oomph to the look. Now, coming onto the statement element, Sonam layered it all up with a blue trench coat by Bottega Veneta.

While the bright blue trench was enough to make a statement, she glammed up for the look with dramatic smokey eyes and a flawless base. Adding to it, she styled her long mane in centre-parted crimped curls that made an edgy statement.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her OTT glam? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More