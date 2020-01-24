Sonam Kapoor in a Jean Paul Gaultier saree tuxedo is the perfect way to revamp the classic silhouette

For Jean Paul Gaultier’s last show at Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor added a new twist to a classic black tuxedo. Check it out!

Being the fashionista that she is, jetted out of the city all the way to Paris for Jean Paul Gaultier’s last Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. When days before his show at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, the French designer announced his retirement as a fashion designer, France went into mourning. To catch a last glimpse of the maestro’s creative extravaganza, a lot of famous celebs made their way to his final show. Sonam Kapoor, Dita Von Teese, Hamish Bowles and the list goes on. An iconoclast that Gaultier is, he also dressed Sonam Kapoor for her first ever international red carpet event. She marked her debut at Cannes back in 2011 in a dress designed by the French fashion designer. It was a no-brainer that she would make it to the show where he would finally bid adieu after 50 glistening years.

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black one-shoulder saree tuxedo designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. The blazer featured a satin peak lapel detailing. She paired her tux with sharp black pumps. The Zoya Factor star also opted for a statement necklace by Amrapali Jewels. For her glam look, she outdid herself with perfectly done smokey eyes and neutral makeup. She middle-parted her locks and pulled them back in a low bun. Sonam completed her look with a small black bindi. It was a given that the diva would wear a number by Gaultier but the saree tuxedo came as a surprise. We couldn’t have loved the look more.

We highly recommend this look as it gives the much need oomph factor to the classic silhouette! What do you think about Sonam Kapoor’s quirky spin on a tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier? Comment below and let us know.

