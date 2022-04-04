Sonam Kapoor looked REGAL & gave maternity style goals in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's saree, her mom's jewellery

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. She made the announcement last month through an Instagram post and has already been dishing out maternity looks since then.

She stepped out a week ago keeping her look comfortable in a pair of navy joggers and blazer set that showed off her tummy. Taking things a notch higher this time around, the mother-to-be put her growing belly on full display yesterday while she was clad in a white saree by ace designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The designers are close friends of the actress and even designed her outfit for her mehendi ceremony, as part of her pre-wedding festivities. Sonam has even played muse to the designer-duo multiple times. To celebrate one-half of the duo, Abu Jani's birthday Sonam sported a custom creation by the brand and was styled by her sister and producer Rhea Kapoor. She looked straight out of a mythological story in a dhoti-style saree that was draped neatly around her and showcased her belly. The saree was draped over a matching white strapless blouse and featured a pom-pom style hem.

Accessories have always played a key role in Sonam's looks. She sported a statement long gold necklace from her mother's jewellery collection that she styled with matching earrings and bracelets.

A look isn't complete with makeup and Kapoor-Ahuja knows this all too well. With her hair styled into a centre-parting and pulled behind her ears, we got a full view of the diva's skin which bore a luminous glow. Dark, filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes defined with black kajal, plump pink lips with a hint of gloss, rose-tinted cheeks and lots of highlighters rounded off this look well.

We thought Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in this avatar and can't wait to see the maternity style looks she dishes out next.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest look in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree? Comment below and let us know.

