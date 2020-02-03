Sonam Kapoor in Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor organza saree is the epitome of elegance and grace: Yay or Nay?

Intricate foliages and all over daisies, Sonam Kapoor will steal your hearts in this Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor saree. Check it out!

A fashionista in the truest sense, has made her mark as one of the best dress ladies of Bollywood. Never shying away from big labels, she isn’t afraid to test the waters when it comes to her sartorial choices. Apart from her acting skills, she has earned the favour of her fans through her encyclopedic fashion game. We believe it is safe to say that she has only upped the sartorial ante of Bollywood, either through her outfits or by supporting younger talent when it comes to fashion.

For an event last night, the Zoya Factor star opted for a creamish white feminine saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection, ‘The Chronicles of Femininity’. The sheer organza saree was intricately embellished at the hem with a pristine white thread. She paired her ultra graceful saree with an all-over daisy printed blouse. The blouse featured a leaf-cut neckline and knot detailing with cascading bell sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of pearl and fine cut diamond earrings by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. For her glam look, she outdid herself with impeccable smokey eyes, filled-in brows and a nude lip tint. Keeping her voluminous locks tousled, she pulled them back in a low ponytail.

This look was undoubtedly a yay for us! What do you think about Sonam Kapoor in an organza saree by Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor? Comment below and let us know.

