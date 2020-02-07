Sonam Kapoor’s corset style LBD might just be the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit to step out with bae

If wearing red isn’t your thing, Sonam Kapoor’s ebony coloured outfit might just do the trick for you this Valentine’s Day. Take a look!

had a pretty hectic schedule yesterday. In the first half, the diva accompanied her family members to celebrate the unveiling of an intersection named after her grandfather Surinder Kapoor. She attended the unveiling in a substantial brocade ensemble by Raw Mango. Later the same evening, Sonam Kapoor switched into a boudoir-inspired sheer corset-like dress for attending the exclusive screening of the movie Malang, starring , , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, if you have already marked your calendar for a date night, this ebony coloured dress seems to be the ideal outfit!

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black below-the-knee dress by Rosie Assoulin for the star studded screening. The dress featured a deep neckline which culminated in a corset-like sheer bodice. Baring her toned midriff, the dress cascaded in a ebony coloured flounce. Never shying away from stop-and-stare accessories, Sonam opted for quite a few dazzling pieces last night. She ornamented her dress’s deep neckline with a diamond encrusted chain-link necklace and dainty earrings by Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella. In keeping with her black attire, the Aisha star opted for a pair of black kitten heels. She kept her glam look within the same colour palette. Perfectly done black smokey eyes and a nude lip tint. She parted her voluminous locks and let them fall on her shoulders in soft curls. Embody Sonam’s look and you’ll be ready for Valentine’s Day!

This look was definitely a yay for us! What do you think about Sonam Kapoor in an ebony coloured outfit? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More