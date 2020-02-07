Sonam Kapoor’s Raw Mango outfit is all love but THIS element leaves us confused: Yay or Nay?

Head to toe brocade might look too lush right? Take cues from Sonam Kapoor on how to get it right without looking too bourgeois. Browse through!

Back in the day, the Zoya Factor actress inclined towards ultra-feminine looks that included headbands, pencil skirts and flattering gowns. Since she started dating (now her husband) Anand Ahuja who happens to be the owner of a sneakers brand-VegNonVeg, Sonam’s repertoire is now slanting towards street style. The actress can be seen opting for pieces such as a boxy tuxedo, uber cool kicks, boot cut denim and so on. She has always been a boundary pusher be it a red carpet event or a quick gym run. Her transformation from pretty dresses to challenging bourgeois street wear is evident. Try as she may, can never keep her hands off regal feminine silhouettes.

Yesterday was one such incident, Sonam opted for a head to toe rich brocade look by no other than Raw Mango. She slipped on a deep green salwar which featured intricate golden brocade design all over it. She paired her salwar with a blazing yellow brocade fit and flare kurta. Layering her ultra-opulent outfit with an emerald green jacket which featured an exquisite golden foliage. Sonam Kapoor topped off her substantial look with two sets of pearl and gold layered necklaces and a choker comprised small golden balls. She also opted for a pair of pearl and emerald danglers. Completing her fabulous look with a pair of brown shimmery juttis by Coral Haze.

For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup, filled in bushy brows and a blush pink lip hue. She pulled back her hair in a low undone bun. This look would have been a big yay for us but the deep green salwar leaves us confused. With a rich fabric like brocade experimenting with colours seems a bit over the top. For us, Sonam failed to strike a healthy balance between the golden brocade and colours.

What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s opulent look? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More