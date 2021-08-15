Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor: Who wore what at Rhea Kapoor's wedding with Karan Boolani

In a quiet ceremony, Rhea Kapor tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani last night. The producer chose to have an intimate affair with a limited number of guests and close friends and present at the even. Taking into consideration that Rhea is known for her exceptional taste in fashion, her guests included some of the biggest names in the fashion and Bollywood industry.

From Ahuja to designers Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal, take a look at who wore what at the glamorous event.

Sister and starlet Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was all smiles as she posed happily with husband Anand Ahuja. For the occasion, Sonam looked glamorous in a pastel anarkali set by her close friend and designer Anamika Khanna. The gold detailed neckline, minimal floral work around the rest of the outfit and a detailed hemline was teamed with a sheer organza dupatta and silver juttis. The ace fashionista paired this with kundan jewellery which included a statement maang tikka, heavy earrings and a necklace.

Beside her, husband Anand Ahuja kept it dapper and formal in a grey jacket worn over a blue kurta and white pajama pants.

Anil Kapoor looked like a happy father as he stepped out to distribute sweets to the paparazzi. He looked nothing short of royalty in a royal blue kurta paired over white dhoti pants and strings of pearls around his neck.

and sister Anshula Kapoor, cousins of the bride also made their way to the intimate ceremony. The Son of Sardar actor kept his look simple in a blue kurta and white pajamas while Anshula looked gorgeous in a red half draped saree. We love her red blouse with detailed embroidery and a scalloped hem paired with a floral red pallu and gold statement earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor and were also present at the ceremony. While both the divas are known for their incredible sense of style, they shed their western avatars for elegant desi looks. Khushi Kapoor looked radiant in a bright yellow lehenga with detailed embroidery and embellishments all over the blouse and scattered embellishments on the flowy skirt. She paired this with a statement gold handcuff and earrings for a fuss-free look.

Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in an orange-yellow lehenga set by Arpita Mehta. She paired this with a mirror blouse and vertical stripe organza dupatta with an embroidered hem.

Rhea and Sonam's close friend and designer Masaba Gupta was also present last evening. The Masaba Masaba star picked out a sharara set from her own label, which featured a halter-neck peplum-style kurta that she paired with flowy sharara pants. Gold earrings and her hair pulled back, completed this simple look.

It comes as no surprise that Rhea's friends from the fashion industry were also there to mark their presence. Designer Shehla Khan looked elegant in a floral sheer anakali which was open in the middle. This was paired with a high-waisted skirt in the matching subtle grey shade while emerald layered necklaces accessorised this look.

Designer Kunal Rawal was also present last evening and he stepped out in a classic look from his label. A loose kurta with rolled-up sleeves paired with black pants and formal shoes were all he needed to fit in.

Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life!

